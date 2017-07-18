Rihanna Slays at ‘Valerian’ Red Carpet

Her billowy pink ensemble stole the show at last night's premiere. July 18, 2017 4:47 PM
By Abby Hassler

Rihanna is well-known for dominating any red carpet or event she attends. This skill was on display once again as she appeared for the Los Angeles premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

The superstar is featured in the new action film as a shape-shifter named “Bubble.” Her dress stayed true to her character’s name, as she showed up in a billowing, light pink Giambattista Valli tulle dress with an extra-long, wispy train.

She completed her killer ensemble with Manolo Blahnik lace-up heeled sandal and a chic clutch. In one photo, the singer comments on the fierceness of her demeanor, joking, “when u show up uninvited.”

