Beyoncé Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds Stirs Controversy

By Abby Hassler

Madame Tussauds unveiled their new Beyoncé wax figure last night (July 18) and the internet is not happy about it. The new figure is a blonde-haired, white woman who slightly resembles the iconic superstar.

While one fan referred to the figure as “FIERCE,” the vast majority of fans on Twitter are sharing the image and pointing out how it looks nothing like Queen Bey.

Some fans are pointing out how Kylie Jenner’s wax model looks identical to the reality star, but the “Sorry” singer looks like a combination of Mariah Carey, Britney Spears, Kesha and more.

Even Michelle Lee, editor-in-chief of Allure, chimed in on the issue, posting side-by-side photos of other wax figures that also don’t do Beyoncé any justice.

Check out the wax figure and posts below.

UPDATE:

A statement to TMZ from Madame Tussauds reads: “Our talented team of sculptors takes every effort to ensure we accurately color match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted. Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the color of our wax figures.”

Theory: Beyoncé wax figure makers have never seen Beyoncé https://t.co/bZ2PWCUzUs —

Michelle Lee (@heymichellelee) July 19, 2017

@CCFan007 @MadameTussauds Me still looking for the real Beyonce wax figure cause this ain't it. https://t.co/1jrseGp81A —

Nicki (@nickiknowsnada) July 19, 2017

Kylie's wax figure is legit identical down to the lashes... soo what's yall excuse for beyonce's 🙄🤔 https://t.co/5hiPvBWy07 —

D🌓 (@ladadaaa) July 19, 2017

This is Kesha, Britney and Mariah Carey in one figure. Where's the Beyonce wax figure you speak of? twitter.com/ccfan007/statu… —

Ororo Munroe (@WhatsSleepTho) July 18, 2017