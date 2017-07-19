Sisqo Just Released A New Version Of ‘The Thong Song’ (NSFW)

I don’t know what to make of this as a whole but I will totally admit I sang EVERY. SINGLE. WORD. when I clicked play…

Booties…so many booties…that’s what makes it ‘not safe for work’ because who wants to be caught by their boss watching butts? No one.

Sisqo re-did his famous single ‘The Thong Song’ and made it into an EDM version. I am not going to lie, I feel like I’ve heard this at clubs before- just takes a little remix and BOOM! This is what you get…

How do you feel about the new Thong Song? I’d prefer Channing Tatum’s bootie all over the video but that’s just me.