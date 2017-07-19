Sisqo Just Released A New Version Of ‘The Thong Song’ (NSFW)

July 19, 2017 12:38 PM By Kelly

I don’t know what to make of this as a whole but I will totally admit I sang EVERY. SINGLE. WORD. when I clicked play…

Booties…so many booties…that’s what makes it ‘not safe for work’ because who wants to be caught by their boss watching butts? No one.

Sisqo re-did his famous single ‘The Thong Song’ and made it into an EDM version. I am not going to lie, I feel like I’ve heard this at clubs before- just takes a little remix and BOOM! This is what you get…

How do you feel about the new Thong Song? I’d prefer Channing Tatum’s bootie all over the video but that’s just me.

More from Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 Star

Summer Party Songs
eat. drink. SUMMERTempt your taste buds this summer with eat.drink.SUMMER Friday, August, 18 at the Lodge at North Park from 6-9PM!
Star Hook Up

Listen Live