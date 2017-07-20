EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta 2017

July 20, 2017 12:05 PM
The EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta announced final details for its 40th anniversary celebration on August 4-6, which will include Red Bull Flugtag, live music, powerboat races, boating, family fun, and fireworks.

The three-day land, air and water festival, which is the largest inland regatta in the nation and one of the tristate region’s largest summer events, which this year will include some exciting new additions, as well as familiar favorites.

Events on the Water
August 4-6
U.S. F1 Powerboat Tour Races into Pittsburgh
Jet Ski Stunt Shows

August 5
Red Bull Flugtag Soars
Pittsburgh Icons Illuminate the PITT OHIO Lighted Boat Parade

August 6
ALCOSAN 3 Rivers Proud Anything That Floats Race Sets Sail

Events on Land
Wheel of Lights Ferris Wheel
Sandsational Sand Sculpture
Rachel Ray Nutrish Frisbee Dogs
Regatta Marketplace
Live Music
Kids Zone

Events in the Air
The Red Bull Air Force Sky Dive Team
“Regatta Thunder” Fireworks

Live Music On The Main Stage
August 4
Easton Corbin

August 5
Smash Mouth

August 6
The Defibulators

Find complete details for this year’s EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta by visiting yougottaregatta.org.

