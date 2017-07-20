EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta 2017

The EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta announced final details for its 40th anniversary celebration on August 4-6, which will include Red Bull Flugtag, live music, powerboat races, boating, family fun, and fireworks.
The three-day land, air and water festival, which is the largest inland regatta in the nation and one of the tristate region’s largest summer events, which this year will include some exciting new additions, as well as familiar favorites.
Events on the Water
August 4-6
U.S. F1 Powerboat Tour Races into Pittsburgh
Jet Ski Stunt Shows
August 5
Red Bull Flugtag Soars
Pittsburgh Icons Illuminate the PITT OHIO Lighted Boat Parade
August 6
ALCOSAN 3 Rivers Proud Anything That Floats Race Sets Sail
Events on Land
Wheel of Lights Ferris Wheel
Sandsational Sand Sculpture
Rachel Ray Nutrish Frisbee Dogs
Regatta Marketplace
Live Music
Kids Zone
Events in the Air
The Red Bull Air Force Sky Dive Team
“Regatta Thunder” Fireworks
Live Music On The Main Stage
August 4
Easton Corbin
August 5
Smash Mouth
August 6
The Defibulators
Find complete details for this year’s EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta by visiting yougottaregatta.org.