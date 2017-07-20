Smash Mouth to Play EQT Three Rivers Regatta

July 20, 2017 12:29 PM
Filed Under: Smash Mouth

Smash Mouth is coming to Pittsburgh on Saturday August 5th to perform during the 40th anniversary of the EQT Three Rivers Regatta!

The concert is free and open to the public, but if you want to get closer to the stage, you can buy pit tickets for the concert. Click here to buy tickets.

This year’s Regatta spans three days, August 4th, 5th, and 6th and will feature new additions like the world famous Red Bull Flugtag and fan favorites the Anything that Floats Race.

For more on the EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta, click here.

