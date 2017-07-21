Win WWE Raw Tickets

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to Pittsburgh on Monday, July 31st at PPG Paints Arena.

See Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in a Pittsburgh street fight and Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship. Plus, WWE Universal Champion “The Beast” Brock Lesnar will be live in Pittsburgh.

Tickets are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.

Listen all weekend for your chance to win two (2) tickets. One grand prize winner will be upgraded to club seats and get some cool merchandise.

Listen at these times:

Saturday

10:30 – 10:45am

11:15 – 11:30am

12:00 – 12:15pm

2:30 – 2:45pm

5:00 – 5:15pm

Sunday

11:15 – 11:30am

1:30 – 1:45pm

4:00 – 4:15pm

5 – 5:15pm

6 – 6:15pm