Will Apple Still Release Linkin Park’s ‘Carpool Karaoke?’

By Hayden Wright

The sudden death of Chester Bennington has sent shockwaves through the rock community and created some difficult decisions regarding the promotion of Linkin Park’s album One More Light. The band taped a lighthearted episode of Carpool Karaoke with Bennington earlier this month—raising questions about whether Apple will release the finished segment. The episode is due to come out in October.

Related: Bush Frontman Gavin Rossdale Pays Tribute to Chester Bennington

Linkin Park took part in Carpool Karaoke on July 14, less than one week before Bennington’s tragic suicide. Comedian Ken Jeong joined the band for the episode and tweeted his shock and condolences as soon as he found out Bennington was dead.

“I am in shock and heartbroken,” he wrote. “All my thoughts and prayers go out to Chester and his family and friends at this time.”

This week, Linkin Park was also set to begin their One More Light tour but the band has canceled its plans.