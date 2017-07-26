Watch a Trailer for the Documentary about Jay Z and Kanye’s Feud

Public Enemies: Jay Z vs. Kanye West explores the rappers' bad blood. July 26, 2017 9:50 AM
Photos: Dave Kotinsky / Angela Weiss / Getty Images

By Hayden Wright

JAY- Z and Kanye West have enjoyed a creatively fruitful but complicated relationship: Their tours and collaborations captured international attention but their offscreen relationship has hit several bumps in the road.

In Public Enemies: Jay Z vs. Kanye West, documentarians explore the implosion of their professional relationship in 2016, beginning with Kim Kardashian’s robbery and culminating in Kanye’s unhinged concert rant.

Jay has revived the feud with lyrics on 4:44 and it’s unclear whether they’ve burned bridges for good. Kanye backed out of Jay’s Tidal streaming service over a financial dispute early this summer and it may be too late to clear the air. In a new trailer for the documentary, Blaze, Touré and other hip-hop aficionados weigh in on the bad blood.

Public Enemies: Jay Z vs. Kanye West will air soon on the UK’s Channel 4. Sadly, no U.S. broadcast partner has been announced yet.

Check out a clip from the documentary below.

