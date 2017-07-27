Dave Grohl Talks Lyrical Inspiration, Shuts Down Adele, Taylor Swift Rumors

Foo Fighters’ ninth album Concrete and Gold will be released on September 15th and frontman Dave Grohl had plenty of inspiration when it came to writing its lyrics.

“It happened at the perfect time. I was inspired by what was going on with our country—politically, personally, as a father, an American and a musician,’ he told Rolling Stone. “There was a lot to write about.”

“The last couple of albums had been made in ways that we were trying to get out of our comfort zone,” he continued. “I thought, ‘What’s the strangest thing for this band to do at this point?’ And then I realized it was just to go into a studio and make a f—— album like a normal band.”

Grohl was coy about special guests on the record, but he did confirm that neither Adele or Taylor Swift sang on the album, as had been previously rumored.