Lady Gaga Tweets President Trump to Protest Transgender Military Ban

By Jon Wiederhorn

Yesterday (July 26), President Trump announced that he was banning all transgender individuals from U.S. military service. The outcry from celebrities, the media and the LGBT community was immediate as people struggled to understand why the President would make such a divisive declaration, let alone do so without consulting members of Congress.

Related: Artists React to President Trump’s Transgender Military Ban

Lady Gaga, who has long been a longtime activist for LGBT rights, was one of the most vocal artists to comment on the ban.

In a series of five tweets to Trump and the public, she mentioned that transgender people are “strong and brave” and “should be able to serve if they wish,” she pointed out that Trump’s seeming bias against transgender individuals could have a negative effect on their mental well-being.

“The message you have just sent has endangered the lives of people all over the United States and overseas bravely serving in the Military,” she wrote. She also tweeted, “Sincerely, did you know of the group you singled out today, 45% of them ages (18 to 24) have attempted suicide already?” she wrote.”

Here’s are the five Gaga tweets:

The message you have just sent has endangered the lives of people all over the United States and overseas bravely serving our nation @POTUS —

xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) July 26, 2017

.@Potus Research says at least 1/2 of High School, University Students, & Employed Young People rarely/never discuss mental issues w/ anyone —

xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) July 26, 2017

Many of these young people are transgender & suffer daily from the exact types of social isolation & targeting ur message encourages @POTUS —

xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) July 26, 2017

. @POTUS Sincerely, did you know of the group you singled out today, 45% of them ages (18 to 24) have attempted suicide already? —

xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) July 26, 2017