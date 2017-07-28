John Legend, Cher, Other Artists React to ‘Skinny’ Healthcare Bill Failure

By Hayden Wright

Last night, 51 U.S. Senators voted to stop a “skinny” repeal of the Affordable Care Act, former President Obama’s signature piece of legislation that President Trump and congressional Republicans have repeatedly vowed to kill. According to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) the bill would have stripped 16 million Americans of their health insurance—and like previous efforts to repeal-and-replace, the plan didn’t poll well.

On Twitter, musicians like Cher and John Legend expressed relief (and a bit of schadenfreude) at the Republican-controlled Senate’s failure.

GOD BLESS JOHN McCAIN🙌🏻 SUSAN COLLINS🙌🏻 ALASKA STRONG,LISA MURKOWSKI🙌🏻 OBAMACARE NEEDS CHANGING NOW DEMS & GOP CAN WORK 2GETHER 2 FIX IT🙏🏻 —

Cher (@cher) July 28, 2017

SO MUCH 4 trumps Dis of Hero John McCain ″ I LIKE PEOPLE WHO WERENT CAPTURED“ Senator McCain Risked His Life in Vietnam 👶Trump Hid In NY —

Cher (@cher) July 28, 2017

McConnell is grieving the death of this awful bill. Go to bed, Mitch —

John Legend (@johnlegend) July 28, 2017

Bill should have lost 95-5. I have a hard time calling the 3 republicans who voted "no" heroes. It was obviously stupid and awful —

John Legend (@johnlegend) July 28, 2017

Looks like America's drunk uncle is awake twitter.com/realdonaldtrum… —

John Legend (@johnlegend) July 28, 2017

We will never stop fighting to protect health care for ALL 💙❤️💚💜💛 @happyhippiefdn https://t.co/qdI9Grt2a5 —

Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) July 28, 2017