See The All American Rejects at 100.7 Star

July 28, 2017 1:12 PM
The All American Rejects are playing Stage AE on Tuesday, August 8th. Before the concert that day, they’re playing a private show here at 100.7 Star in our Bowser Nissan Theater.

Listen Monday-Thursday (July 31st – August 3rd) for your chance to win an exclusive invite for you and a guest to see the show here are the station.

Listen to win at these times:

8:00-8:15am
9:30-9:45am
10-10:15am
1:30-1:45pm
4:30-4:45pm
5:30-5:45pm

Tickets to see The All American Rejects at Stage AE are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.

Contest Rules

