Leo and Kate Reunite with Fellow “Titanic” Star at Fundraising Gala

It’s been 20 years since the premiere of “Titanic” and my heart will always and forever go on for Jack and Rose.

Over these past 20 years, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet have had several run-ins and mini-reunions with each other, especially when they come together to bring awareness to environmental issues.

This past Wednesday, Leo held his annual black-tie fundraising gala for the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation and of course, Kate was in attendance. Part of the proceeds of the night will go to her own charity, The Golden Hat Foundation, which supports children with autism.

While it’s always great to see the two of them together again after all these years, seeing them alongside another cast member during this year’s event made my heart soar.

Billy Zane, who played Rose’s awful fiance Cal shared a photo of him with Leo and Kate at the event on his Twitter account and I just can’t handle it (or the caption he chose):

Gangs back together. Now we're saving icebergs. Go figure..

@katewinsletofficial @leonardodicaprio @leonardodicapriofdn pic.twitter.com/jWmzzhDeXK — Billy Zane (@BillyZane) July 26, 2017

Also a little side note: Kate and Leo announced they will be auctioning off the opportunity for a lucky fan to have dinner with the two of them as part of the fundraising initiatives. TAKE ALL MY MONEY, I WILL BE THERE.