Check Out Our Pens’ Latest Snapchat Story

This is REALLY something else. There’s no other way to put it.

A few of our favorite Pens decided to have some fun with the team Snapchat account, @penguins.

Kris Letang, Evgeni Malkin, and Sidney Crosby blessed us with a Snap story we never knew we needed.

Snapchat’s latest Penguins filter was WILDLY appropriate and very necessary for our Stanley Cup Champs to capitalize on.

Ugh… life is good as a yinzer. Check it out for yourself and ENJOY.

If this doesn’t make you eagerly ask, “Is it hockey season yet?!” then I don’t know what will.

#LGP