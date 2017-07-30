Kevin Hart Announces He is Running the New York City Marathon

One of my favorite sayings is “if your dreams don’t scare you, they’re not big enough” and it’s looking like actor and comedian Kevin Hart feels the same way.

Through a video on his Instagram account, he announced yesterday that he will be running in this year’s New York City Marathon:

Sometimes you gotta aim so high it scares you. Yes, I am running the #NYCmarathon. That’s my #moonshot. What’s yours? A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jul 29, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

He opened it up to his followers to share their goals and dreams with the hashtag “#Moonshot”.

Last August, he entered and ran in his first big race, Oregon’s Hood to Coast, a 12-person relay race that spanned 199 miles. According to “Runners World”, Kevin has been running and training since 2015 for major races.

Good luck Kevin!! I’ll be over here eating my ice cream and Cheez-its.