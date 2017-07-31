J-Lo and A-Rod Find ‘LOVE’ in NYC

By Hayden Wright

Last week, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez celebrated their respective birthdays with wall-to-wall Instagrams from family gatherings, dinners on the town and dazzling outfits. Their splashy birthday week has come to a close but J-Lo and A-Rod are still finding social media inspiration everywhere they go—including the famous LOVE sculpture by Robert Indiana.

The pair took a break while larking around New York City to pose with the iconic artwork. Jennifer perched between the “V” and the “E” while Alex leaned casually against the “E.” On Instagram, A-Rod called it “Sunday Funday” and it could be a subtle hint that their relationship has reached the next level: Is it love? Sure looks that way.

It’s refreshing that a former New York Yankee and Jenny from the Block can still do touristy things in their hometown.

See the adorable photo here:

Sunday Funday #beaches #nyc A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jul 30, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

And watch J-Lo jamming as she drives while A-Rod contentedly flashes the peace sign: