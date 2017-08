Idris Elba has slowly become one of my favorite actors of late and after seeing this performance with Jimmy Fallon I think I love him even more.

He appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and the two of them took on popular songs that had been put through Google Translate and the new lyrics are hysterical.

What’s funnier than the new words however, is how they each sang the “updated” songs:

I’ve got to try this the next time I go for karaoke.