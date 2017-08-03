Bazzy and Bubba’s Backpack Brigade 2017

Bazzy and Bubba’s Backpack Brigade

Friday, August 11th

5am to 7pm

As you do your back to school shopping this year, don’t toss those old backpacks. Donate them during Bazzy & Bubba’s Backpack Brigade 2017 and The Education Partnership will distribute them to Pittsburgh kids in need.

On Friday, August 11th Bubba Show will be broadcasting from Shults Ford in Wexford from 5am to 10am to collect gently used backpacks.

Plus, Elista and Kelly will both broadcast from Shults Ford in Wexford so you have all day to get there and make a donation.

Can’t make it to Wexford? No worries. We’re loading Bazzy and Bubba’s Backpack Brigade into Ford F-150s to drive to Pittsburgh area businesses to pick up backpack donations! Let us know if your business wants to donate – click here to email us

More about The Education Partnership

At The Education Partnership, we are dedicated to addressing educational inequities by providing and enabling access to the tools and resources necessary to support teachers and enhance a student’s ability to learn and succeed.

The Education Partnership’s approach to addressing educational inequities is pragmatic and results-driven, as best exemplified by the organization’s core program– providing school and classroom supplies at no charge to schools where at least 70% of the student body qualifies for the National School Lunch Program.

The Education Partnership is equally committed to its reputation as being an excellent philanthropic investment. The organization is able to deliver a 3:1 return on every dollar given due largely to their ability to leverage expertise in the area of in-kind giving complemented by a dedication to minimizing administrative and operational expense.

The organization, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, serves a geographic area encompassing six counties – Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Washington and Westmoreland.



TheEducationPartnership.org



ShultsFord.com