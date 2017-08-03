Watch the First Trailer for “Goodbye Christopher Robin”

August 3, 2017 3:34 PM By Katie Zak
Grab the tissues and cue the waterworks.

I have no idea how I am JUST NOW learning of this new movie due out in the United States on October 13th, but I will be first in line to see it.

“Goodbye Christopher Robin” tells the story of “Winnie the Pooh” author A.A. Milne and his son, Christopher Robin, who became one of the most iconic children’s book characters of all time. The film will also touch on how other classic characters such as Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, and Tigger came to be.

Check out the first official trailer:

I’m already crying, it’s like my childhood come back to me!!

