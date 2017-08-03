What Went Wrong With Bobby & Gretchen

This has NEVER happened on What Went Wrong! Bobby and Gretchen met in Erie on vacation. They then realized they only live about 10 minutes from each other back here in Pittsburgh! Small world!

But, something went really wrong! In the middle of the call Gretchen brought up a mutual friend of theirs named James and that Bobby really wasn’t who he claimed to be! Then Gretchen abruptly hung up and then so did Bobby!

We took many phone calls with people trying to guess what went down. Listen here and maybe you can figure it out!