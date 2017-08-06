Win Shawn Mendes Tickets, See Charlie Puth Private Show

100.7 Star welcomes Shawn Mendes to PPG Paints Arena on August 20th along with Charlie Puth and our All Access Summer continues with your shot at seeing a private Charlie Puth performance before the concert.

Listen all week for your chance to qualify for tickets to the concert. Everyone who gets qualified will win a pair of invites to see Charlie Puth’s private pre-show at Cambria Suites!

Listen to qualify at these times, August 7-11:

8:07am

9:07am

10:07am

11:07am

12:07pm

1:07pm

2:07pm

3:07pm

4:07pm

5:07pm

Tickets are on now. Click here to buy tickets.