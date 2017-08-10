Eminem is Dropping A New Album & I’m SO Excited

THIS IS AWESOMEEEE!!!

I just finished ‘The Defiant Ones’ on HBO- centered around Dr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine’s relationship and when Eminem made his cameo, I said to my husband, “I really miss him”.

Well, our prayers have been answered.

Eminem is in the studio right now producing his 9th studio album and it sounds like that bad boy will be dropping this Fall so we don’t even have to wait that long. WOOP WOOP!

And if the news could get ANY better, one of the songs will include Dr. Dre…his bestie and mentor FO LIFE.

So there ya have it, Eminem fans! Today is our day.

MORE INFO HERE.