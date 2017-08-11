Win Bruno Mars Tickets

100.7 Star welcomes Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic Tour to Pittsburgh on August 22nd at PPG Paints Arena.

Listen all week, August 14-18 at the times below, for your chance win Bruno’s new CD “24K Magic.” Plus some of those times are MAGIC times and we’ll throw in two (2) tickets to the concert with the CD. But we’re not telling you which times are MAGIC times – it’s a surprise.

Listen to win at these times:

7:00-7:15am

9:30-9:45am

10-10:15am

1:30-1:45pm

4:30-4:45pm

5:30-5:45pm

Tickets are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.