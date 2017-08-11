Win Shawn Mendes Tickets

August 11, 2017 12:20 PM
Filed Under: Charlie Puth, Shawn Mendes

100.7 Star welcomes Shawn Mendes to PPG Paints Arena on August 20th along with special guest Charlie Puth.

Listen all weekend for your chance to win tickets and get yourself qualified to win passes meet Shawn or Charlie OR a hotel stay at Cambria Suites. Bubba & Melanie will announce these winners Monday morning at 8am!

Listen to win at these times:

Saturday
10:30 – 10:45am
11:15 – 11:30am
12:00 – 12:15pm
2:30 – 2:45pm
5:00 – 5:15pm

Sunday
11:15 – 11:30am
1:30 – 1:45pm
4:00 – 4:15pm
5 – 5:15pm
6 – 6:15pm

