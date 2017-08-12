Chrissy Teigen Tweets About Buying A Sports Team And Everyone Believes Her

August 12, 2017 10:09 AM By Jade Hilliard
(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Chrissy Teigen is my spirit animal. I aspire to be able to joke about myself the way she does. Her twitter handle @chrissyteigen is full of rich sarcasm, and she’s never afraid to speak her mind.

Sometimes, however, her sarcasm is so good it’s hard to tell if she’s joking or not.

If you’re a fan of Chrissy Teigen, you can usually tell when she’s being sarcastic. But an abundance of sports fan and even Sports Center themselves need to take a class in Sarcasm 101.

Teigen tweeted yesterday (Aug. 11) that she wanted to buy a sports team. YEAH RIGHT.

She carried on with the joke through a series of tweets and asked who would be the cheapest to buy.

AHHHH my fellow Steelers fans don’t you love the subtle burn?!

HA!! This KILLS me. Sports Center ACTUALLY thought she was serious.

After getting a sports article written about you, I guess it’s time to put things to rest.

Thanks Chrissy, for keeping my daily Twitter feed interesting.
Although, the Cleveland Browns couldn’t get much worse so they’d be lucky to have you 😉

