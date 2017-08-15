Behind the Scenes: Sylvester Stallone on the Set of ‘This Is Us’!

I am ASHAMED that I didn’t know this was happening on Season 2 of ‘This Is Us’, but I am SO happy that it is!

According to EW.com, Sylvester Stallone has a cameo this season!!

Remember at the end of last season how Kevin landed a role in a war film being directed by Ron Howard?

WELP – Sylvester Stallone is playing himself, as one of the actors that was ALSO slated for that movie!

He was on set this week(of ‘This Is Us’, not the fake war movie) and he shared all SORTS of behind-the-scenes photos! It’s making me itch for the season premiere on September 26th EVEN. MORE. If that’s even possible!

Check out all the pics and videos below!

(P.S. the one with Milo. O.M.G. UGH!)

On the THIS IS US set with Justin Hartley , this is a fantastic show and he is great to work with!#thisisus @justinhartley

Getting punched out by the amazing@chrissymetz On the set of THIS IS US #thisisus

My good buddy Milo Ventimiglia who was nice enough to invite me to be on the show #thisisus #harleydavidson