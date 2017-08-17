You Can Order Primanti Bros Delivery

August 17, 2017 12:48 PM By Elista
Photo: Elista at PNC Park

If you live in Pittsburgh, the odds are a Primanti Bros. is probably within at least 15 minutes from you, maybe even two!

For those who live a little further away, or of course want the convenience of having a Primanti Bros. sandwich delivered to you, it can now happen! All thanks to Uber Eats!

I got this beautiful email today and life is about to change…

uber eats primantis You Can Order Primanti Bros Delivery

Since we can’t physically leave the studio while we’re on the air, this is the best news ever!

Only a few stores had the Order Up option, so bring on Uber Eats Primanti Bros. delivery!

