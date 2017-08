Listen to 100.7 Star all day Monday, August 21st for your chance to qualify to win front row tickets to see Bruno Mars at PPG Paints Arena on August 22nd.

Bubba Show will announce the grand prize winner on Tuesday at 8am.

Listen to qualify at these times on Monday:

6:07am

7:07am

8:07am

9:07am

10:07am

11:07am

12:07pm

1:07pm

2:07pm

3:07pm

4:07pm

5:07pm

6:07pm

Tickets are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.