Win Handbag Happy Hour Tickets

Join 100.7 Star at Walnut Grill in Fox Chapel September 14th from 6pm to 8pm for drink, food and designer freaking handbags!

Listen all weekend, August 19-20, for your chance to win tickets at these times:

Saturday
10:30 – 10:45am
11:15 – 11:30am
12:00 – 12:15pm
2:30 – 2:45pm
3:30 – 3:45pm
5:00 – 5:15pm

Sunday
10:30 – 10:45am
11:15 – 11:30am
1:30 – 1:45pm
4:00 – 4:15pm
5 – 5:15pm
6 – 6:15pm

Tickets are on sale now – click here to buy. Your ticket will provide you with – Food, drinks, music AND chances to win designer handbags, concert tickets and more! All proceeds from the event benefit the Glimmer of Hope Foundation, benefiting the fight against breast cancer.

