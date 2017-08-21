Win Tickets to Thrival Music Festival

100.7 Star welcomes the Thrival Innovation + Music Festival to the Carrie Furnaces in Swissvale, September 29th-30th.

The lineup for this year’s festival includes Wiz Khalifa, Logic, Two Door Cinema Club,Kyle, Kiiara, Missio, HARTS, Circa Waves, The Weshly Arms, Steve James, Michigander, The Garment District, Byron Nash, and JRod.

Listen all week, August 22-25, to win tickets at these times:

7:00-7:15am

9:15-9:30am

10-10:15am

1:30-1:45pm

4:15-4:30pm

5:15-5:30pm

Tickets are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.