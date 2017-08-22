Freddie Mercury Biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Cast Revealed

By Annie Reuter

While the forthcoming Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody has been a topic of conversation over the last few months, little has been known about the cast — until now.

Members of the band have previously shared their support for Rami Malek, who will play the role of Mercury and now they’ve revealed who will play the rest of the band members. Gwilym Lee (The Tourist, The Last Witness) will play the guitar legend Brian May, Joe Mazzello (Jurassic Park, The Social Network, G.I. Joe: Retaliation) will play bassist John Deacon and Ben Hardy (X-Men: Apocalypse) will take the role of drummer Roger Taylor.

Previously, Taylor and May spoke about Malek as the flamboyant Freddie Mercury. “Rami has great presence and he’s utterly dedicated to the project,” Roger Taylor and Brian May said in a statement. “He’s completely living and breathing Freddie already, which is wonderful.”

Justin Haythe (Red Sparrow, Revolutionary Road) penned the film’s script with Graham King while Jim Beach and Bryan Singer will serve as producers, reports The Hollywood Reporter. Bohemian Rhapsody is scheduled for release on December 25, 2018.