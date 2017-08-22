‘Sesame Street’ Remixes ‘Despacito’ Into Rubber Duck Anthem

By Scott T. Sterling

The chart-dominating summer anthem, “Despacito,”is about to become a favorite of the toddler set, thanks to a new remix courtesy of our furry friends over on Sesame Street.

With Luis Fonsi’s original version only the second song to top Billboard‘s Hot 100 for at least 15 weeks (threatening to topple Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” for the all-time record of 16 weeks), it was only a matter of time before the ubiquitous hit was remade specifically with kids in mind.

Sesame Street has retooled the tune into “El Patito,” which translates into “the little duck,” perfect for the new version that celebrates Ernie’s love of his own rubber duckie. The video follows him through a park where he sings the ode to his tiny yellow pal, with the help of some Sesame Street friends, including Ernie’s best pal Bert.

Join in the fun and watch the video below.