Artists Respond to Hurricane Harvey Devastation in Texas

Over the weekend, Texas was hit hard by Hurricane Harvey, which brought torrential rain and winds to the state. The category four storm was weakened to a tropical storm by Saturday afternoon, but that didn’t lessen the devastation to impacted towns throughout Texas. Many areas were flooded and some people who ignored recommended evacuations died.

Artists, including Beyoncé, Drake and Lady Gaga shared their prayers for Texas while others, including Chris Young, who has a home in the state, urged people to donate to the Red Cross. Young set up a GoFundMe page to which he pledged $100,000 to the Red Cross to help the victims affected by the hurricane.

Lady Antebellum were set to play a show in Houston, Texas before Hurricane Harvey negated those plans. Instead, the country trio played a street concert in Dallas and donated all of the merchandise proceeds to hurricane relief.

Other celebrities addressed the seriousness of the storm, pleading with those within the hurricane’s path to keep safe.

Praying for Houston what a special place. Making relief donations and sending ❤️. —

We are currently overseas in London and all I can think about is how devastated I am as I look at images of the damage Hurricane Harvey has caused. I am praying for the safety of all those affected. Houston has truly been a home to me over the last 8 years. Myself and @futuretheprince are working with local relief groups to aid and assist the people of Texas in anyway we can and in the most immediate way possible. I also want to thank all the men and women of service and volunteers for their courageous efforts to help people in need. I encourage everyone to do what they can to assist the people of Texas knowing whatever effort you can make to help will go a long way. A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 28, 2017 at 2:13am PDT

‪Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by #HurricaneHarvey. ‬ A post shared by Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) on Aug 27, 2017 at 5:58pm PDT

Texas, you are in my prayers. #Harvey —

Texas, we are thinking about you and we love you and we're here for you. Be safe. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ —

Texas has been hit hard by Hurricane Harvey. I’m donating $100,000 to relief efforts and hope you will join me.… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Last show tonight of our European tour. Headed home tomorrow and praying for my home state. I love you Texas. 🙏🙌🏻 —

Sending love to my home state. Sit this buckin' bronc, y'all! 😬 twitter.com/space_station/… —

If you are in the path of #HurricaneHarvey, please be safe and know the whole country is thinking of you. —

Houston has, and always will be the city that changed my LIFE! Everyone please send out prayers for H-Town! 🙏🏾 A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on Aug 27, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

This is my hometown. I am so upset. Praying so hard for all the families affected and for the safety of everyone in Baytown and everywhere else in Texas. Thank you Jesus my family and friends are ok. 💜 #prayfortexas #hurricaneharvey A post shared by 🦄 R A E L Y N N 🦄 (@raelynnofficial) on Aug 27, 2017 at 4:14pm PDT