Bubba Show Kicks Off ‘Toss to Texas’ Campaign to Support Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

100.7 Star’s “Bubba Show” kicked off a “Toss To Texas” social media video campaign teaming with Pittsburgh based charity Brother’s Brother Foundation to support relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey devastated the Houston area this past weekend.

Bubba and Melanie announced the campaign on Wednesday, August 30th along with Brother’s Brother President, Luke Hingson.

They’re asking people to make a $10 donation to Brother’s Brother and spread the word via video by catching a the toss of a football, announcing that they’ve donated, challenge 3 other people to do the same and then “toss” the football to them and post the video on social media.

The goal is to complete the longest pass from Pittsburgh to Texas making $10 donations along the way, for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Then, Bubba and Melanie published the initial videos and encouraged others to do the same, using the hashtag #TossToTexas.

“We have a policy that if someone gives us money for a disaster like this, it’s 100% in, 100% out. We don’t to keep any of the money in Pittsburgh that people are trying to get to Texas,” Hingston told Bubba Show.

In addition to the monetary donations, Hingston said “We’re getting donations from other organizations and corporations that provide water or food or other items that people can instantly use in the area.”

You can make your donation now at BrothersBrother.org.

Check out the #TossToTexas videos here:

