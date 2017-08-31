Pittsburgh Native, ‘The Voice’ Finalist Chris Jamison Joins 100.7 Star Air Staff

Pittsburgh area native singer and entertainer Chris Jamison will be the newest member of the 100.7 Star air staff. Chris’ first studio show will be Monday, September 4 from 5:00-10:00 AM. Chris will be heard on Sundays from 3:00-9:00 PM and on holidays.

Chris’ connection to 100.7 Star dates back to 2014 when Bubba Show served as his official hometown cheerleaders during his successful run on “The Voice.” He has appeared at station-produced live music events including 100.7 Star’s annual “O Starry Night” concert.

“Chris is a talented, standout entertainer with rich local ties,” notes CBS Radio Pittsburgh Vice President of Programming and WBZZ Program Director, Mark Anderson. “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to grow with him as he takes this next step as part of the 100.7 Star team.”

“The first time I set foot in the 100.7 Star studio as a guest on Bubba Show it felt effortless,” adds Chris. “My goal has been to experience different avenues of the music industry, and this is a logical next step.”

As a singer-songwriter, Chris performs around the Pittsburgh area and nationwide. He is an alum of North Hills High School, and emerged on the national music scene as a contestant and runner up on Season 7 of The Voice.