Listen all weekend to win tickets to Lady Bucs Night on Thursday, September 7th when the Pirates host the Cubs.

The Lady Bucs Night party begins at 5:30pm in the park & will be hosted by 100.7 Star’s Melanie Taylor!

Listen to win at these times:

Saturday

10:30 – 10:45am

11:15 – 11:30am

12:00 – 12:15pm

2:30 – 2:45pm

5:00 – 5:15pm

Sunday

10:30 – 10:45am

11:15 – 11:30am

1:30 – 1:45pm

4:00 – 4:15pm

6 – 6:15pm