Win Tickets to the SOLD OUT Farm Aid Concert

Listen all week to 100.7 Star for your chance to win tickets to the sold out 2017 Farm Aid Festival on September 16th at KeyBank Pavilion.
The line up includes:
Willie Nelson
Neil Young
John Mellencamp
Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds
Sheryl Crow
Jack Johnson
The Avett Brothers
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Margo Price
Jamey Johnson
Blackberry Smoke
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Valerie June
Insects vs Robots
Blackwood Quartet
Listen to win at these times:
9:35-9:50am
11-11:15am
1:30-1:45pm
4:15-4:30pm
5:15-5:30pm