Win Tickets to the SOLD OUT Farm Aid Concert

Listen all week to 100.7 Star for your chance to win tickets to the sold out 2017 Farm Aid Festival on September 16th at KeyBank Pavilion.

The line up includes:

Willie Nelson

Neil Young

John Mellencamp

Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds

Sheryl Crow

Jack Johnson

The Avett Brothers

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Margo Price

Jamey Johnson

Blackberry Smoke

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Valerie June

Insects vs Robots

Blackwood Quartet

Listen to win at these times:

9:35-9:50am

11-11:15am

1:30-1:45pm

4:15-4:30pm

5:15-5:30pm