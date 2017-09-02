Win Tickets to the SOLD OUT Farm Aid Concert

The concert will feature Dave Matthews, Sheryl Crow, Jack Johnson and many more.
Filed Under: Dave Matthews, Farm Aid, Jack Johnson, Sheryl Crow, the avett brothers

Listen all week to 100.7 Star for your chance to win tickets to the sold out 2017 Farm Aid Festival on September 16th at KeyBank Pavilion.

The line up includes:
Willie Nelson
Neil Young
John Mellencamp
Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds
Sheryl Crow
Jack Johnson
The Avett Brothers
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Margo Price
Jamey Johnson
Blackberry Smoke
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Valerie June
Insects vs Robots
Blackwood Quartet

Listen to win at these times:

9:35-9:50am
11-11:15am
1:30-1:45pm
4:15-4:30pm
5:15-5:30pm

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 Star

Heinz Field Kickoff and Rib Fest
Handbag Happy Hour
Summer Party Songs

Listen Live