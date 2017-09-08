Win a Trip to Live in the Vineyard

100.7 Star has your chance to win private access to the most exclusive music event of the year!

Listen all week, September 11-22, for your chance to qualify to win the trip. Then, listen on Monday, September 25th at 8:05am. We’ll announce the name of a qualifier. If it’s your name, you’ll have two (2) minutes to call us at 412-922-1007 to claim the grand prize – a trip for two (2) to Live in the Vineyard 2017. Winner and guest must be 21 or older.

Live in the Vineyard is an incredible weekend of wine, food and superstar music in beautiful Napa Valley, California, with intimate acoustic performances by Joseph, Magic Giant, The Revivalist, Haim and multi-platinum, GRAMMY® award-winning LeAnn Rimes!

Plus, you’ll get a private tour and passport wine tasting with Sutter Home Wines.

You can’t buy this once in a lifetime experience, you can only win it from 100.7 Star.

This taste tempting getaway courtesy of Sutter Home Wines & Southwest Airlines, the official airline of Live in the Vineyard. Find out more at liveinthevineyard.com.

Contest Rules