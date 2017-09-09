John Mayer Can’t Handle Nicki Minaj’s Flirtacious Tweet

If you don’t follow John Mayer on Twitter, DO IT. His tweets are hilarious and OH so relatable. It’s nice to see that musicians and artists are real people, too.

Speaking of relatable, we all have celebrity crushes, right? Mayer’s celeb crush must be Nicki Minaj, because yesterday he tweeted about her in a cute, innocent way.

I spend an inordinate amount of time per day wondering if Nicki Minaj would like me or not. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) September 8, 2017

Without being tagged in the post, Minaj caught wind of the tweet and responded in the most perfect way possible:

Would my body be your wonderland? https://t.co/jKpRdnhzbD — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) September 8, 2017

AHHHH NICKI! The lyrical brilliance, I love it.

Mayer had absolutely no idea how to handle himself. He’s just like how you and I are when a celeb responds to our tweets. SPEECHLESS!

Please hold, losing my shit. This isn't my reply yet. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) September 8, 2017

He must still be losing it, ’cause we have yet to see a response after that one.

Get yourself together, John! We’re patiently waiting with our popcorn to see what conspires after this.