Musicians Send Thoughts and Prayers to Florida in the Wake of Hurricane Irma

Katy Perry, John Mayer, Common and Barbra Streisand are a few that have chimed in.
By Annie Reuter

Two weeks after Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc throughout Texas, Floridians are experiencing devastation from of Hurricane Irma.

Originally predicted as a Category 5 storm, the storm has weakened to a Category 1, but it’s still leaving a wake of destruction caused by high winds, torrential rains and fallen trees, leaving more than 5.7 million people without power, reports CNN. In the Caribbean islands, Irma has caused at least 26 deaths.

Many artists in the music community shared their thoughts and prayers with those in Florida, including Katy Perry, John Mayer, Common and Barbra Streisand. Below are a few of the musicians wishing for the safety of all those in Florida.

