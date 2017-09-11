Watch the New Teaser for ‘Fifty Shades Freed’

By Jackson Dodd

The first film teaser for Fifty Shades Freed dropped yesterday (September 10.)

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson return to the big screen as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in this final film installment of E.L. James’ best-selling novel trilogy, Fifty Shades of Grey.

The one-minute teaser, which features the tagline “Mrs. Grey Will See You Now,” shows the couple prepping for their wedding day, arriving at a private jet, and engaging in kinky activity.

Not all is sunshine and roses as an appearance from Steele’s former boss shows to be troublesome and perhaps deadly.

Fifty Shades Freed is set to hit theaters Valentine’s Day, 2018.