100.7 Star’s Kelly Finalist for Celebration of Champions 2017

100.7 Star’s Kelly is a finalist for the ‘Celebration of Champions 2017,’ which honors people who are making Pittsburgh a better place to live, work and play.

There are five categories in the Celebration of Champions and Kelly is a finalist in the Sports & Entertainment category. A $1,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania will be made in the winner’s name, as well as other recognition and prizes.

Click here to cast your vote for Kelly! Voting is open until Sunday, September 24th.

Winners will attend an awards reception at the Sheraton Pittsburgh Hotel at Station Square on October 18th.