Foo Fighters Cover AC/DC with Hives Frontman

By Hayden Wright

The Foo Fighters’ new album Concrete and Gold is available now, so they’ve got plenty of new material to perform on tour…but the Foos still made time for an AC/DC cover during a concert in Stockholm. They played “Let There Be Rock” featuring Pelle Almqvist of The Hives, who earned a giddy introduction from Dave Grohl.

“This is how much I f—ing love this person and the band this person is in,” Grohl said, revealing that he once dressed as Almqvist for Halloween. “This person happens to be from this city, so it’s nice to be reunited with him. It’s been a long time. Tonight I thought it would be a good idea if we did a song together, one that we’ve never played with him before, but I think it makes perfect sense for this show. I’ve always wanted to sing this song.”

Check out fan footage of Foo Fighters tearing into AC/DC’s catalog, which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.