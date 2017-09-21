WATCH: Two-Year Old Girl Fights Back Tears For Animated Dinosaur

By Jade Hilliard
(Photo Credit: Twitter // @emilybroderick)

My heart is BURSTING!

Twitter user, @emilybroderick, shared a viral video that her mother sent her. It showcases her two-year-old niece, Jentree , who seems to be pretty upset!(Love that name, by the way).

Broderick said little Jentree is crying, because the dinosaur fell and lost his mom! MY. HEART. HURTS.

From the looks of it, the movie they’re watching is Disney Pixar’s The Good Dinosaur . Great choice. Don’t ask me how I know that 😉

Sympathy is not synonymous with empathy. A lot of people have sympathy for others, but not everyone can actually put themselves in the shoes of others and feel their pain. The fact that this girl is feeling empathetic at such a young age is BEAUTIFUL.

