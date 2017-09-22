See James Blunt at 100.7 Star

Before James Blunt opens up for Ed Sheeran on Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena, he’s dropping by 100.7 Star for an intimate pre-concert performance and you could join us!
Listen all day Monday for your chance to win an invite for you and a guest. See James perform and enjoy lunch from Qdoba!
Plus, everyone who attends the James Blunt performance will be qualified to win a Ed Sheeran tickets and someone will also win Ed Sheeran MEET & GREET PASSES! Must be present to win.
Listen to win at these times on Monday:
6:07am
6:37am
7:07am
7:37am
8:07am
8:37am
9:07am
9:37am
10:07am
10:37am
11:07am
11:37am
12:07pm
12:37pm
1:07pm
1:37pm
2:07pm
2:37pm
3:07pm
3:37pm
4:07pm
4:37pm
5:07pm
5:37pm
6:07pm
6:37pm