Win Tickets to Thrival Music Festival

100.7 Star welcomes the Thrival Innovation + Music Festival to the Carrie Furnaces in Swissvale, September 29th-30th. Tickets are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.

The lineup for this year’s festival includes Wiz Khalifa, Logic, Two Door Cinema Club,Kyle, Kiiara, Missio, HARTS, Circa Waves, The Weshly Arms, Steve James, Michigander, The Garment District, Byron Nash, and JRod.

Listen to win at these times all weekend:

Saturday
11:45-12:00pm
1:00-1:15pm
2:00-2:15pm
3:30-3:45pm
5:30-5:45pm

Sunday
10:15-10:30am
1:30-1:45pm
2:30-2:45pm
4:30-4:45pm
6:00-6:15pm

thrivalfestival 640x640 2 Win Tickets to Thrival Music Festival

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live