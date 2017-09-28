Demi Lovato Teases Two More New Tracks Ahead of Album Release

By Annie Reuter

Demi Lovato’s sixth studio album, Tell Me You Love Me, will drop on Friday (Sept. 29) but that’s not stopping the singer from previewing of two more new songs ahead of the album’s release.

The singer has just released 30-second clips of “Daddy Issues” and “Lonely.” While “Daddy Issues” embraces electronic beats and Lovato’s soaring vocals, “Lonely” takes a step back from production-heavy accompaniment and showcases a distinct R&B feel.

“Lucky for you I got all these daddy issues, what can I do?/ I’m going crazy when I’m with you, forgetting all the therapy that I’ve been through,” she belts on “Daddy Issues.”

Listen to the preview of both tracks, which contain explicit language, now at Radio.com.