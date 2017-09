Phantom Fright Nights are back at Kennywood. Join 100.7 Star’s Jade for Munster Night on Friday September 29th at the Munster display from 7pm-9pm.

Meet celebrity guest Butch Patrick – Eddie Munster from the classic tv series “The Munsters” – and see the Munster Coach and Grandpa Munster’s Dragula car!

