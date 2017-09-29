Bubba Show Best Pizza in Pittsburgh Top 10

Today (September 29th), Bubba Show pulled together a group of celebrity judges to taste 41 pizza from different pizza shops around the Pittsburgh area to find the Best Pizza in Pittsburgh. Here are the results:
1. Pizza Parma – Downtown (Pepperoni)
2. Fernandos – Downtown (Cheese)
3. Fioris (Pepperoni)
4. Milanos – Oakland (Pepperoni And Sausage)
5. Aiellos – Harrison City (Chicago Style Deep Dish)
6. Slice On Broadway (Pepperoni/Sausage/Meatball)
7. Vesuvios – Monaca (Pepperoni / Sausage)
8. Olive Oils (Brookline Blvd / Meat Monster)
9. Pizza Parma (Upper St Clair) Margherita
10. Angelia’s – Kennedy Township (Angelia’s Specialty)
This year’s judging panel included 100.7 Star listeners, some of Bubba’s wrestler friends and these local celebrities:
Ron Smiley
Steven Cropper
Celina Pompeani
Bill Hillgrove
Lee Terbosic
Ya Jagoff
Tyler Kennedy
Ryan Mill
Kym Gable