Lorde Reveals Opening Acts for North American Tour

By Scott T. Sterling

Lorde is set to dance her way across North America, and she’s bringing along an all-star crew of friends with her.

For her upcoming 2018 tour, dubbed “The North American Dance,” Lorde will be joined by hip-hop duo Run the Jewels, and progressive pop acts Mitski and Tove Stryke.

There are additional opening acts for select dates on the tour that will be revealed at a later date.

Check out Lorde’s full North American run below.

3/1/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center

3/2/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

3/3/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

3/5/18 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

3/8/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

3/10/18 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center at the Rose Garden

3/12/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center

3/13/18 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

3/14/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

3/16/18 – Glendale, CA @ Gila River Arena

3/18/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

3/19/18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

3/21/18 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

3/23/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

3/24/18 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Arena

3/25/18 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

3/27/18 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

3/28/18 – Detroit, MI @ Little Ceasars Arena

3/29/18 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

3/31/18 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

4/2/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

4/3/18 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

4/4/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

4/6/18 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

4/7/18 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

4/8/18 – Washington D.C. @ The Anthem

4/11/18 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

4/12/18 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

4/14/18 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

4/15/18 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena